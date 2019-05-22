Beverly Jean Heetderks, 92, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 12, 2019. A woman of grace, she rejoices now with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Jean was born Beverly Jean Evans on November 13, 1926, in Moab, Utah, to Hilton Bird Evans and Flora Peterson Evans.



In 1952, Jean graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in nursing. She met her future husband, Albert De Heetderks, while they were both in medical training at the University of Colorado, and they were married in 1954.



Jean devoted her life to loving and nurturing her family - her grandchildren especially were the joy of her life. Her gentle spirit and kind-hearted nature were beloved by all who had the privilege of meeting her. Jean treasured her years leading women's Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), and also loved to garden.



Jean is survived by her three children, Beth (Mike) Holland, David (Monica) Heetderks, and Daniel Heetderks; two beloved granddaughters, Anne (Andrew) Sample and Jean Heetderks; one brother, John Evans; one sister, Nanette (Bob) Mehl; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, De; her parents, Hilton and Flora Evans; one brother, Hilton Evans; and one sister, Polyana (Earl) Watson.



A memorial service for Jean will be held at Grace Bible Church on Friday, May 24, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.