Beverly Jean McMurray was born on January 10, 1930 in Los Angeles California to Grace and Brigg Young. At the age of 6 months, the Youngs took their baby girl to live in Manhattan, Montana with Grace Young's parents. Years later, at the age of fifteen, Beverly would attract the attention of a young man, Russell McMurray, merely by walking down the street. "Love at first sight" quickly became love "until death do us part". They married December 19, 1948 and parted when Russ passed on November 20, 2018, and then Bev joined him on June 9, 2020.
She was Russ' date at football games, and his dance partner on many a wooden floor. She ironed his shirts and packed his lunches and went on dates with him on Friday nights. She was the Proverbs 31 wife; "Strength and honor are her clothing and she shall rejoice in time to come".
Bev was the mother of five children, Mel Fenno, Ted McMurray, Kim McMurray, Sheila McMurray, and Kyle McMurray. Bev was tireless, the first to rise, make lunch for Russ and whatever it took to get five kids off to school and the last to go to bed. She was a great cook, her rolls and her pies are still recipes the grandkids ask for. Food was her expression of comfort and care. Her love was unconditional, and Bev was a praying woman who believed God would take care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
When at the age of ninety, her tired body wore out and the heart that had enriched the lives of so many, finally rested, her family without any doubt, knew she had slipped into the presence of the Savior she loved and served. Bev and Russ are dancing together again.
Bev is survived by her five children, Mel Fenno (children, Rachel Romei, Becca Powell and David Fenno), Ted McMurray (wife, Amanda; children, Tara Palmer, Nick McMurray), Kim McMurray (wife, Sally; children, Brad McMurray, Angie McMurray, and Jess McMurray), Sheila McMurray; children, Erin Scott Harper, Meagan Harper, and Holly Banks) and Kyle McMurray ( wife, Vanessa; children, Kelly Ruff, Brian McMurray, Branden VanDyken, Kyle VanDyken, Tyson VanDyken, and Amanda Reitano) Beverly leaves behind 37 great grandchildren.
Besides raising five children, Bev taught Sunday school, a Mothers of Preschoolers group and had a host of friends that enjoyed coffee times, while folding clothes, or encouraging her friends to love their families and their husbands. She was a virtuous woman and will live on in the memories of the people who knew her. Sweet mother, precious grandmother, gentle friend, rest now. We love you.
A graveside service will be held on June 26 at 2 p.m. at Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan.
Should friends desire, memorials in Bev's name may be made to Grace Bible Church, gbcmt.org
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.