Bill Dringle passed away September 9, 2019, in Ennis, Montana surrounded by his family. He died of complications related to Parkinson's. He was born March 2, 1938 in Bozeman, Montana to George C Dringle and Dorothy T Noble.
Bill graduated from Harrison High School in Harrison, Montana in 1955 and continued his education at Montana State College in Bozeman.
Bill returned to the family ranch at Cherry Creek just outside of Norris, Montana and shortly after, he married Karen Warburton on October 4, 1958. They had two daughters Sherri and Brenda while living in Cherry Creek.
They sold the ranch in Cherry Creek and purchased a ranch north of Belgrade Montana in 1965 where he was in partnership with his dad George C. and his brother George R. "Chop". Shortly after moving to Belgrade, he and Karen had two more children, Mark and Melanie.
Bill was very active in the community. He was a Director and President of Gallatin Beef Producers, Bozeman Jaycee Rancher of the Year and a 4-H leader.
In 1973 they sold the ranch and moved to Ennis, Montana and purchased the Rainbow Valley Motel. Approximately seven years later they sold the motel and opened Fan Mountain Real Estate. While operating the real estate company he became a 3 Rivers Telephone Director "33 years ", a Madison County Commissioner "6 years", built and owned Fan Mountain Inn "8 years", was a member of the Elks club, rodeo club, and was a part of several other organizations.
Bill's love was his family, his work, and everything about life. He was always there to help someone.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy Dringle, also his brother Chop.
Bill is survived by his wife Karen of 60 years, Joel and Sherri Shows "daughter ", Bruce and Brenda Howard "daughter ", Mark and Tami Dringle "Son ", Duncan and Melanie Hedges "daughter ", 10 grandchildren and spouses, 3 great grandchildren, soon to be 4.
A memorial service will be held in Ennis at the Presbyterian Church at 1 PM on September 28. A reception will be at the EL Western Convention Center immediately following.
Arrangements are made by K-L Mortuaries. Please send donations to Madison Valley Hospital Nursing Department.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019