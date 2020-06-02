Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend to all, Bonnie Jo Fadness Vetter departed this world on May 29th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Helena, Montana.



Bonnie was born on February 6th, 1952 to Ivan and Virginia Fadness in Bozeman, Montana. She spent all of her life in Montana as she loved the scenery, state and most of all the people. She grew up with 3 siblings, Jimmie Fadness, Diane Hinsen and younger brother



Michael Fadness. At the young age of 17, Bonnie became the essence of a local to Bozeman. She went straight into the workforce with a goal of servitude. She welcomed daughter's Michelle in 1971 followed by Jammie, 8 years later.



She began her career serving thirsty patrons at the Crystal Bar where she really became an icon to the town. Bonnie began working at Korner Klub out in Four Corners and Bozeman Hardware, she spent a lot of great years at these places and hopes you all remember them too. You may remember back at the Korner Klub that Bonnie had her own parking spot. If you look on the ceiling today, some Marylin Monroe look-alike shoes, hang there looking iconic as the time Bonnie wore them in and put them up. She may have been a bartender, but she was also a late night therapist as well as a safe ride home after the night,



A lot of great memories happened at the Korner Klub such as meeting Rodger. He was the light she was looking for and she was the companion he always needed. They courted for a while and Rodger lovingly asked Bonnie to marry him in 1987.



Her love for serving people didn't end at the Korner Klub as Rodger and Bonnie bought the Bunkhouse Bar in Toston MT along Highway 287. That same year Bonnie congratulated Michelle on marrying Rob Walker of Wisconsin. Rodger and Bonnie built a great shop that year out at their yellow house in Belgrade to celebrate.



The rest of Bonnie's years were spent with Rodger in Toston, helping to make the Bunkhouse as successful as possible while serving up laughs and good times. Many individuals remember the pool and horseshoe tournaments and folks can keenly agree that Bonnie was a pool shark.



Rodger and Bonnie finally retired after 20 years from the bar scene in 2013, and settled on a 3 acre lot just east of Toston.



One of Bonnie's biggest achievements in life was taking care of her grandchildren, John, Tom and Alexia. She would take them to and from Bozeman and stop at the bank in Three Forks where they all would receive their suckers from Grandma.



In her final days you could find her snuggling Toby, her Pomeranian, her kitties and tending to the garden and fish pond.



Bonnie was preceded in death by Father and Mother, Ivan and Virgina Fadness and her brothers, Michael and Jimmie.



Bonnie is survived by her husband of 31 years Rodger Vetter in Toston. Sister Diane Hinsen in Bozeman. She is survived by her two daughters Michelle Walker (Rob) and Jammie Walton (Chris Van Camp). Her Step-son Shawn Vetter (Tracy). Bonnie is survived by her 4 grandchildren, twins John and Tom Walker, Alexia Scoffield, and Debbie Vetter. Bonnie is also survived by a great granddaughter, Lyrica and multiple nieces and nephews.



Bonnie has always been well known for her witty jokes, Blue Flame, and a love for all animals. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.



Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. Please keep your eyes out in the paper as well as on Facebook.



