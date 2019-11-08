|
|
Bradley Leon Edwards
Bradley Leon Edwards was born on Aug. 23, 1959, in Missoula. He was the youngest of five boys born to James and Grace Edwards. In 1964, Brad, along with brothers Mark, Kevin, Kelly and Brian, moved with their parents to Billings and forever called it home. Brad graduated from Billings West High School in 1977 and went on to study at Eastern Montana College (now MSUB). His love of music started in those years at school marching in the marching band, and was a lifelong love of his. Jazz music was his passion, and he spread that passion to others for years as the Afternoon Jazz Show DJ for Yellowstone Public Radio. His show was heard across the region and was loved by many.
Just like his music, Brad loved people. He cared deeply for his friends and family, especially his daughter Piper.
Brad passed away on Nov. 2, 2019.
Brad is survived by his daughter Piper, her husband Peter and young daughter Isla; his eldest brother Mark, his wife Denise and their family. He is preceded in death by his brothers Kelly, Brian and Kevin; mother Grace; and father James.
In memory of Brad, we ask that you love greatly and treat others with kindness. We know Brad would ask that you live life as fully as he did.
Please come to celebrate his life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 2123 First Ave. North.
Full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019