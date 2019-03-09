Brian Dean Gorman passed away March 6th at his home in Bozeman, Montana. He was born on February 13th, 1954 in Rockford, IL to Benjamin Lee Gorman and Zelda Joyce Bartlett Gorman. He lived in New Orleans, Louisiana; Canyon, Texas; Edmond, Oklahoma; Boston, Massachusetts; Gainesville, Florida; and Bozeman, Montana. Brian attended Shimer College and graduated from Montana State University in 1990. He was the owner of Affordable Furniture and Bedding in Gainesville, Florida, and later founded and owned Alpha Mortgage in Bozeman, Montana.



Brian was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Lee Gorman, and his grandparents Walter G. Bartlett and Vera E. Bartlett, and Burton W. Gorman and Rebecca E. Gorman. He is survived by his mother Zelda Joyce Bartlett Gorman of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Carolyn (Weezie) Gorman; his sister Gayle Diane Johnston and husband Chuck Neal Johnston; his daughter Carolyn McKellar (Kellie) Newsom, his son William Anthony Newsom Jr. and wife Angela Newsom, his son Charles Irwin Dunn Newsom and wife Elizabeth Smith Newsom, his son Thomas Hunter Newsom and wife Stacy Ayers Newsom, his son-in-law Christian Alexander Terfloth, his nephew Benjamin Neal Johnston, his grandchildren Alexandria Rachel Newsom, Nicole Elizabeth Terfloth, Mackenzie Leigh Newsom, Lindsey Paige Newsom, Madison Ayers Newsom, Sydney Eleanor Terfloth, Kaitlyn Rose Newsom, Andrew Conner Newsom, Brooke Ayers Newsom, and Chase Hunter Newsom.



Brian enjoyed playing softball, exercising, traveling, and spending time with family. He loved scuba diving and snorkeling at his home in Roatan, Honduras. His favorite role was being a card shark and a hide-and-seek expert with his 10 grandkids.



Contributions in Brian's memory can be made to the .



A memorial service will be held at Resurrection University Catholic Parish, 1725 S. 11th Avenue, Bozeman, Montana on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 10am.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.