Bruce Lehmann passed away on March 11, 2020 in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
He was born to Raymond and Margaret (Mueller) Lehmann on September 2, 1944 in St. Paul. MN
Bruce was a generous soul who never met a stranger. He had a passion for all things car related; Hot rods, corvettes and the Colorado PT Cruiser Club. He also enjoyed model rail roads. Bruce was a lifetime member of Jaycees and was active in Kiwanis International.
He grew up in Minnesota and as an adult moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. Bruce worked as an Engineer Assistant II in the Alaska DOT Right-of-Way Department for 15 years. He married Charlotte A. Schneider and later became her caregiver as her MS progressed. Bruce enjoyed being an uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was active in many areas of the Lutheran church, including Bible studies at each of their homes in Fairbanks AK, Eugene OR, Bozeman MT, Windsor and Ft. Collins. They have enjoyed Colorado as their home for the last 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlotte Schneider Lehmann, his sister Bonnie (Bruce) Gustafson, brother in laws: Alvin, Robert, Jack (Cheryl), David, Dennis (Peggy) Schneider, sister in laws: Elaine Schneider, Vickie (David) Dwyer and many nieces, nephews.
Donations may be given to: The American Diabetes Association, The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or Redeemer Lutheran Church
Online condolences @ marksfuneralservice.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020