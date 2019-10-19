|
|
On Saturday, October 12, 2019 Cammy Marie Collins Van Antwerp, cherished wife, mom, sister and grandma was called to heaven to receive her wings at the age of 66. She was born in Bozeman, MT to Boyd F. and Betty M. Collins on December 15, 1952. She was raised in Manhattan, MT where she met her husband Mark. They were married February 24, 1973 in Bozeman and from that marriage were three children; Jory, Shawna & Brandon.
Cammy had many joys in her life. She loved summer, gardening, flowers and watching the birds from her patio. She loved for her family to gather for a meal, a visit or just because. She loved her kids and grandkids more than anything in this life and always had open arms whenever they needed a hug, she was the best hugger! She was able to and loved working with her daughter every day for the last 4 years in the kitchen at Manhattan Schools where the students knew her as Mrs. V, she loved them like they were her own. Mom had the biggest heart that you will ever find and would do anything for anybody. Mom always said Virginia was her happy place. She would go every year to visit her beloved best friend and sister, Diane. They would have weeklong sister trips traveling all over the Blue Ridge Parkway, stopping along the way into all the little shops and they loved stopping and listening to the live bands of the Blue Ridge Mountain music! We are sure there's a Virginia in heaven for mom!
Mom loved so much about this life on earth, she loved going to Arizona to see her son, Brandon and her grandkids, warming up in the AZ sun. She loved her weekend shopping trips and nail appointments with her dear friend and sister in law, Carla. She loved going to get flowers Mother's Day weekend with her daughter, there wasn't much she didn't love, except Montana winters!! Mom has left a huge void in the hearts of everyone that was lucky enough to know her and she will be missed beyond words. We love you so much mom, but we know that you will always be by our sides to guide us and wrap your arms around us. Dance your heart out up in heaven with your mom, dad and brother.
Cammy was preceded in death by her parents; Boyd Collins, Betty Collins (Parks) and her dear brother, Bob Collins. She is survived by her husband, Mark of Manhattan; sister, Diane (Jim) of Virginia; sons, Jory Van Antwerp of Helena and Brandon Van Antwerp of Arizona; and daughter, Shawna (Mark) Longie of Manhattan. She also had seven grandkids, Alexis Hoffman, Owen Van Antwerp, Dominic, Alyssa and Madison Van Antwerp, Makayla and Caide Longie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020 for family.
Many of life's loveliest things are quite plentiful in number...like the stars that shine, fields of wildflowers & brilliant sunsets. But there's just one of the most beautiful gifts of all...and she's called Mother.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019