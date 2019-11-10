|
Candace (Uyeno) Hinz, 70, of Bainbridge Island, Washington (formerly Bozeman, Montana), passed away at home with her family around her on October 1, 2019. Diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the lung, Candy fought her way through the disease and its treatment with courage, strength, and determination. From the onset she held onto and cherished each day, continually remarking how she loved life and the family's new home in the Seattle area. Candy is survived by her husband, Tom Hinz; brother, Ted Uyeno of Encinitas, CA; five daughters, Ali and Kelly Haskins of Seattle, WA, Erika Christianson of Laramie, WY, Jessika Hinz of Chicago, IL, and Kristen Schilz of Denver, CO; and three grandchildren.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019