Carl R. Francis was born 10/14/33 in Belgrade, MT to James and Elsie Francis. Carl grew up in the Gallatin Valley and married Gail Sprinkle, the love of his life. Together they raised their six children. Carl had many hobbies, he loved photography and was a talented guitarist. Most of all he loved his God, Jehovah, and in 2008 he dedicated his life to God and became one of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Carl is survived by his wife of 58 years, his daughter Melody (Ward) Roadarmel, Brian Francis, Sheila (Jim) Karasch, Timothy (Cindy) Francis, Mitchel (Janine) Francis, and Teresa Francis as well as ten grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his brother Jimmy, and sisters Dorothy Barner, Thelma Cass, and Darlene Wruck.



There will be a memorial service and refreshments in the Alder, MT Community Center at 2PM on June 22nd. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary