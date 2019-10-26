|
Carlotta "Gail" Campbell (Creecy), 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep at St Peter's Health Center with her son by her side on October 21, 2019 after complications from a stroke. Gail remained sassy and spirited right up to the end.
Gail was born in Billings, Montana to Frank and Donna Creecy (Stahl) on January 8th, 1942. She was the youngest of three siblings. She moved with her family to the Belgrade area where she attended Belgrade High School and graduated in 1960. During high school, she performed in several school performances as a member of the school choir. Gail later attended the beauty college in Helena, MT. Gail also attended business college, receiving a degree in Business Management.
In August 1963 she had her first son, James. She married Charles F. Campbell in December of 1964. They separated shortly after. In October of 1966, after moving to Helena, MT, she had her youngest son, Roger. Gail and her mom, Donna, were very involved in the boys' lives. Gail became a Cub Scout den mother where she spent the next 7 years molding the lives of not only her boys but many others. She continued her involvement in the Boy Scouts of America as the first female District Commissioner. During her time as the District Commissioner, she earned the Bronze Bear for her accomplishments.
Around 1989, Gail joined the Moose Lodge where she was a dedicated member for 30 years. During this time, she received her "Mother of the Year Award," as well as numerous other awards and pins. Gail has also been a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #326 in Bozeman, MT since 1986.
Gail enjoyed fishing, camping, volunteer work, and listening to ABBA on her tape deck. Although she missed seeing him by 15 minutes, Gail was a big fan of Elvis Presley. She was quick to tell you that they shared the same birthday just 7 years apart. Her greatest loves were hummingbirds and her spoon collection from around the world. She enjoyed her daytime soap operas. She also enjoyed spending as much time she could with her family sharing family stories. Gail was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended and supported many of their school functions and concerts.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents Donna Stahl and Frank Creecy and her brother Donald "Toz" Nistler. She is survived by her sister Robert "Bobbi" Sailer, sons James "Jimmy" Creecy and Roger Campbell, grandchildren Wayne (Jacki) Campbell, Kari (Cari) Campbell, Jesse Creecy, Toni (Jonathan) Fry, and Frankie Creecy. She is also survived and loved by numerous great grandchildren.
Gail requested there be no funeral service, however, there will be a Celebration of Life Monday, October 28th, 2019, from 3 PM to 5 PM, at the Moose Lodge located at 4750 North Montana Ave, in Helena. Gail will be interned at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bozeman, MT at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gail.
The family would like to extend a loving thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Health ICU and medical floor for the care they provided Gail in her final days.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019