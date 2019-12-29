|
|
|
CARMEN TERESA APPELL (HOBBS)
October 26, 1951
December 10, 2019
Our beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister, Wife, and friend passed away unexpectedly on December 10th 2019 due to complications form cancer at Marin General Hospital in Northern California. She was born in Mexico City October 26, 1951.
Carmen, formely of Belgrade, MT, is survived by her two sons; Donald J. Baker III and Daniel M. Baker and their spouses Julie Baker and Anna Psaila, as well as four grandchildren and a niece. Bradley Baker, Lucy Baker, Lilly Baker, Desmond Baker, and Angela Young.
Carmen was preceded in death by her Father Hugh M. Appell, Mother Dora A. Appell, Brother, Robert Appell and sister Luisa Appell.
Carmen attended Central School in Fairfax, CA, Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, CA and earned her Bachelors of Arts in English Literature from San Jose State University.
Carmen worked professionally as a social justice and victims advocacy paralegal for 30 years before her retirement in 2016.
She was an explorer and environmentalist at heart who was always rooting for the underdog. She enjoyed Native American Culture, paleontology, football, and reading. She was an avid writer and active member of the Redwood Writers Club. She had recently completed her memoirs.
Carmen Lived in Belgrade from the early 1990's untill the mid 2010's
A memorial will be held on January 12, 2020 at the Fairfax Women's Club in Fairfax, CA (her home town) from 12 -3 pm. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the .
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019