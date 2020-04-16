|
Carol Lorraine Downing, age 89, went to be with the Lord April 8, 2020. She was born in Powell, WY March 15, 1931to Emma and Jack Hutchins. She was the youngest of eight children. She was proceeded in death by her former husband, John D. Downing, three brothers, three sisters, her parents and one granddaughter, Kara Gellert. She is survived by her children Lynda (Mike) Schell, Lake City, CO; John H. Downing, Whitehall, MT; Lawrence (True) Downing, Helena, MT; Bekki (Kent) Satterlee, Butte, MT; one sister, Francis Reis; one brother, Louis Hutchins; 9 grandchildren and 11great grandchildren.
She grew up in the Cody, WY. area and learned to love the outdoors - hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and loved to go on road trips with family and friends. She was a founding member of Christ's Church in Belgrade, MT. Her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ was paramount in her life. She married John Downing in Cody, WY. in 1948 to 1970. While married, they engaged in many endeavors including running a restaurant, ranching and farming. She was a loving, kind and thoughtful Mother and friend, and will be greatly missed. A service is planned for later in the summer with immediate family.
Donations can be sent to Valley Manor, 1401 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose, CO 81401, in memory of Carol Downing.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020