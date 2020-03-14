Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Wash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn C. Wash


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn C. Wash Obituary
Edna "Carolyn" Chesarek Wash, daughter of Charles and Leona Chesarek of Belfry, Montana, was born May 14, 1941 in Billings, Montana. Her passing on March 9, 2020 was a blessing due to complications of a surgery over 20 years ago.

She was active in 4-H, graduated top of her class in high school, worked in Yellowstone Park for three summers, and graduated from Montana State University in 1963 with a Home Ec/Business degree. Denver Dry Goods is where she started her career, then on to New York City working for Coats and Clarks, Inc. as a sewing educator, traveling all over the U.S. teaching sewing in colleges and in department store demonstrations.

She married and lived in Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, went back to Denver, and then lived in Bozeman until her death. She worked for Shell Oil Co., Wilfry Pumps and Power Equipment Co. before retiring. She and her son, Kraig, joined the overland Ski Patrol and trained together. Carolyn went on to earn a National Ski Patrol number for her service.

She is survived by her son, Kraig Wash (Keri (Beebe) Wash) of Bozeman; granddaughter, Kaili (Wash) Stands (Jonah Stands); great-grandson, Gatlin Stands; and great-granddaughter, Kortni (Wash) Bare (Taylor Bare), all of Bozeman.

There will be a private family gathering at Belfry Cemetery in Belfry, Montana.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -