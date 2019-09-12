|
Carolyn Elaine Youngberg Gaub, of Belgrade, loved teaching and sharing the joy of books and reading with others. She used those traits as an educator who touched and benefited the lives of thousands of students during a career that spanned four decades. Carolyn died on Sept. 4, 2019 from glioblastoma, an incurable brain cancer. She was 62.
Carolyn was born on Nov. 3, 1956, in Livingston, the daughter and youngest child of Bob and Dorothy Youngberg. She grew up on the family's acreage next to Clyde Park. Her two brothers, Ken and John, allowed "Sis" to tag along with them on childhood adventures along Cottonwood Creek.
Carolyn was educated in Clyde Park Schools and graduated from Clyde Park High School in 1975. After a brief work stint in Helena, she enrolled at Montana State University and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1983.
Her teaching career began in Turner, Montana, where she taught kindergarten and added librarian duties. Carolyn earned her library endorsement from MSU in 1986 and her reading endorsement from MSU Billings in 1993. Carolyn taught in Wolf Point and Pryor, where she introduced automated circulations systems to the libraries. She also taught at Castle Rock School in Billings and finished her full-time teaching career at Crow Agency in Hardin, where she was the K-6 librarian from 2005-2010. This was her most fulfilling position and when she left, she was honored in a Native American naming ceremony where she was given a Crow name translated as "She Who Teaches With Many Stories."
Carolyn married Dennis Gaub on June 16, 2001 at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. The highlight of their lives was the adoption of their son Julian in 2006. Julian's playing in the MSU marching band was a delight to her. They made a great team and shared many happy times including long trips to the Midwest and south to Texas, crossing the border into Mexico from Big Bend National Park. She loved sewing and quilting and made beautiful quilts for her great niece and nephew, Maya and Bruno.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Dennis of Belgrade; her son, Julian of Bozeman: his girlfriend, Mariah Buster, of Bozeman; her stepson, Brian Anderson, of San Francisco, brothers Ken of Clyde Park, John (Debe) of Belgrade, nieces Stacey Rodegherio, Korin Youngberg and Joe Youngberg. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gifts to honor Carolyn may be made to the Montana State Literacy Association (montanareads.org). Gifts will be used to further the professional education of school librarians and reading specialists.
A memorial service to remember and bless Carolyn's life of service will occur on Saturday, September 14, 1 p.m., at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 4383 Durston Road, Bozeman. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019