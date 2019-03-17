Carolyn Gabbard Wiese of Three Forks, MT went to her eternal home on February 28, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born on June 28, 1935 in Garland, Kansas to Clifford and Zelma Simons. The family moved to Rapelje, MT in 1945 where Carolyn went on to graduate High School. Carolyn married Russ Gabbard and they had seven children. She later married Dave Wiese and they made their home in Three Forks.



She is survived by her husband Dave, sons Dave (Judy) of Billings, MT, Don of Clarkston, MT, Doug (Yong) of Fort Worth, TX. Daughters Wendy of Lynwood, WA, Connie (Jim) of Hardin, MT, and Carrie of Billings, MT. Step children Kenna, Brett, Garl, and Jason. Brothers Richard, Larry (Dee), Jerry (Betty) all of Park City, MT, sister in law Delores of Laurel, MT, sister in law Cindy and Lynn Kerzman of Idaho Falls, ID, and brother in law Dan and Sue of Anchorage, AK. Carolyn enjoyed her 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, her numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her daughter Susan, her parents, brothers Dean and Jim and her sister Sharon. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors that took care of Carolyn in Bozeman and Billings. A special Thank You goes out to the amazing team of care givers at the Riverstone Hospice House in Billings. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Three Forks Baptist Church, 705 S. Main St., Three Forks, MT. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019