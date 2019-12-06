|
Cash McCall, born May 27, 1992, beloved husband and father of three, the most recent of which was a son born November 3, was prematurely taken from us in a tragic car accident.
At the tender age of 18 he was initiated into the oilfields of North Dakota. He quickly rose to great heights in the field as a Derrick Hand. Within two years, through his conscientious and responsible behavior, outstanding work ethic, and charismatic personality, he progressed rapidly to a position as operator. Undoubtedly, the inspiration behind his rapid success was the love of his life, Darla.
Because of the reputation garnered through his diligence and hard work, he was approached by many prospective employers. He accepted an offer, and found a new home, at Dakota Deadman. At this time, his career change led him to learn a new facet of the oil industry: Hydro-testing. With the solid friendships he made throughout the industry he gained the confidence to embark on a journey he had long sought. With the help of his oilfield brothers he began a new business, McCall's Services, and at last realized his life-long dream of being an independent businessman. Through his uncanny ability to judge the character of a good man, he acquired top hands to fill the company's positions. This, along with his exceptional ingenuity and dedication, led his entrepreneurial endeavor to swift success.
A one of a kind individual, Cash was a man of varied interests and talents. Whatever he turned his hand to, he readily excelled at. A larger-than-life personality, he was fun loving and quick-witted, warm and generous, driven to excellence. Family and friends meant the world to him. He truly lived and inspired those around him to do the same. Words cannot do him justice.
He was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on November 1, 2019, at the age of 27. His is survived by his loving wife Darla, two beautiful daughters Penny and Fiebe, and son Cash. He is also survived by his father Patrick McCall (Three Forks, MT), mother Rosalie McCall (Plentywood, MT), sisters Molly McCall (Three Forks, MT), Rachael McCall (Naknek, AK), Kerry McCall (Naknek, AK), Cristen Dickey (Plentywood, MT), Maryrose Collins (Grants Pass, OR), and brothers Thomas Todd (Plentywood, MT) and Timothy Todd (Plentywood, MT)
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019