|
|
Catherine "Katie" (Brewster) Billau was born on October 14, 1919 and passed away April 14, 2020. She saw illness and hardship in her long life but enjoyed the goodness so much that she didn't give in until she absolutely had to, which was incredibly, 100 1/2 years to the day after her birth.
Our mom's life was a perfect example of how small everyday kindnesses make a brilliant and noteworthy life. She took the time to truly get to know you, always remembering your name and details so as to compliment you or make you laugh. So many have told us that this is how they will remember her. A vibrant and positive spirit, she was an inspiration for many. Stylish, strong and opinionated but most of all a devoted mother.
Katie (Brewster) Billau was born in Lusk, Wyoming and moved to Denver, Colorado at 3 years old. Her father, Emerson Brewster, worked as a brick layer. He laid the brick for the famous Daniels & Fisher Clock Tower located within Denver's Skyline Park. Emerson died when Katie was just 9 years old from blood poisoning resulting from a horse stepping on his foot.
After her father's death, Katie's mother, Marguerite (Zanetti) Brewster had a difficult time supporting Katie and her older brother Paul because there were few jobs available during the Depression. Katie turned down a full scholarship to college after high school. Instead, she immediately entered the workforce so she could buy her mother the refrigerator that she needed so desperately.
After raising her daughters, Katie worked at the Colorado State License Bureau, Montgomery Wards, and May D&F. Her jobs included a telephone operator, telemarketer, jewelry salesclerk and administrator. However, her most rewarding job was as a courtroom bailiff. She was an honored employee at the Denver City and County Courthouse for 25 years until she retired at age 72. As a bailiff, she had the pleasure to work with five different judges in different courtrooms ranging from traffic court to criminal court. She especially remembers working for a judge who wrote the laws for a special court that was established for juvenile offenders. Katie was well-respected in the courthouse and the judges and lawyers recognized that her knowledge and professionalism was the key to their efficient courtroom.
Katie married Emerson Billau, whom she met walking down a street in Arvada, Colorado during the Harvest Festival shortly after WWII. Emerson was dressed in his naval uniform and Katie was smartly dressed as usual. As they passed each other on the street, they both turned and exclaimed "WOW!" Needless to say, they were soon married and had two daughters. Emerson was an electrician in the Navy and retired as a supervisor in facilities management at Denver General Hospital. Katie and Emerson divorced in 1972.
Katie loved athletic activities throughout her life. As a child, Katie and her brother Paul were often seen riding down the street on their only bicycle. Katie loved playing softball and at 34 years old, she entered and completed a 50-mile Red Cross swimming competition. She continued pool and ocean swimming well into her 90's.
In her 60's, Katie learned to play tennis and pickle ball playing with friends and members of the fire department. She continued to play both sports, until she was in her 80's. Katie was convinced that daily exercise was the key to a healthy mind and body and continued to walk a mile a day in the last months of her life. After dinner she would often be seen walking along the halls of her senior living community, where she briefly greeted everyone (as she knew everyone's name) but making sure she moved on to complete her daily exercise goal.
Katie also loved to travel and joined a travel club in her 50's, visiting much of the world including South Asia, Europe, and South and Central America. Katie and her daughters started going to Mexico in 2000 and went every year after that, as a way to reconnect with each other. It was a wonderful time full of laughter, the sea, and telling stories.
Katie was a great advocate of brain health. She read the paper religiously, worked crossword puzzles and played various online trivia games. She also played bridge (which she learned in her mid-90's), billiards, bingo, and Rummikub with her friends at Hillcrest Senior Living.
Because Katie was so poor as a child and had only one dress to wear in school, she became a true fashionista later in life. Her sales position in department stores allowed her to buy beautiful clothes and jewelry, so she was always dressed immaculately. She also enjoyed dressing up for holidays and of course Halloween, often winning the best costume.
Katie is survived by her two daughters, Robin Louise Billau (husband Edward Adams) of Bozeman, Montana and Kimberly Ann Felt (Billau) (husband Richard Felt, and son Thomas Felt) of Prescott, Arizona.
She loved life, loved people and loved her family.
Rest in peace sweet mama. Keep walking those miles, smiling and saying hello to everyone you meet, and dressing up for the holidays (especially Halloween).
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Katie Billau's name to The Gallatin Valley Food Bank at gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020