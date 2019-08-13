|
|
Chance Anthony Gage Miller Hedgpeth, 5, of Bozeman, passed away in a drowning accident at Hyalite Reservoir. Chance was born December 2, 2013 in Kingman, AZ.
During his short life he lived in North Carolina, California and Montana. He was a young energetic boy who always wanted to go to work with his father. Chance was going to start kindergarten in the fall.
Chance loved gardening, riding his bike, you tube videos, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Incredible Hulk.
Chance was a little person that brought joy into the hearts of those who knew him, especially his family. He was known for his love and having a big heart.
He is survived by his parents Andrea "Amber" Miller and Michael Hedgpeth; two brothers Ayden and Jaxson; two sisters Haylee and Leah; grandfather Gary Miller; uncle Jack; aunts Pam, Candy and Sandra. As well of their Foster Care Family Momma Lucy, and sister Sarah, and Family Promise family, especially Kara.
Donations to assist the family can be made through www.dahlcares.com, go to Chance's memorial page to locate the donation information.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019