Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Resources
More Obituaries for Chance Miller Hedgpeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chance Anthony Gage Miller Hedgpeth


2013 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chance Anthony Gage Miller Hedgpeth Obituary
Chance Anthony Gage Miller Hedgpeth, 5, of Bozeman, passed away in a drowning accident at Hyalite Reservoir. Chance was born December 2, 2013 in Kingman, AZ.

During his short life he lived in North Carolina, California and Montana. He was a young energetic boy who always wanted to go to work with his father. Chance was going to start kindergarten in the fall.

Chance loved gardening, riding his bike, you tube videos, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Incredible Hulk.

Chance was a little person that brought joy into the hearts of those who knew him, especially his family. He was known for his love and having a big heart.

He is survived by his parents Andrea "Amber" Miller and Michael Hedgpeth; two brothers Ayden and Jaxson; two sisters Haylee and Leah; grandfather Gary Miller; uncle Jack; aunts Pam, Candy and Sandra. As well of their Foster Care Family Momma Lucy, and sister Sarah, and Family Promise family, especially Kara.

Donations to assist the family can be made through www.dahlcares.com, go to Chance's memorial page to locate the donation information.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now