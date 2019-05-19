On February 19, 1955, the world was gifted a bright and feisty little lady. Charlene Reid was born in Billings, Montana to Larry Reid and Gloria Minne. As a youngster, Charlene moved around, living in Warm Springs and Boulder until she found her forever home in Bozeman, Montana. She joined Reach Incorporated in February 1977, living in a group home and working at the Reach work center for 42 years.



She was a lover of all things pink and was drawn to anything that had to do with horses. Charlene's affinity for the color pink gave her the nickname that many knew her by, "Pinky". She loved to laugh and making the people around her laugh was one of her favorite pastimes. Her signature move was pretending to lean in to kiss your cheek but all the while she was planning to lick your face. Another way Charlene loved to spend her time was drinking a "blue pop" and eating a Three Musketeers. She could often be heard talking about getting a "cookie, pop" from her favorite store.



Charlene took great pride in her independence and she worked diligently to complete as many daily tasks on her own as she could. Her spunk and determination to have things 'her' way won the hearts of many. Her sister, Kim, was able to provide comfort to Charlene in her final days by visiting her at her home in Bozeman. Charlene "Pinky" will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.



Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, and her best friend, Kimmy Allen.



Survivors include her sisters, Tracy Olson and Kim Jast; brother, CJ Reid; and her extended Reach family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 22 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. All are encouraged to wear pink.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reach Inc., 322 Gallatin Park Dr., Bozeman, MT 59715.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary