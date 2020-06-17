Charles (Chuck) Warner Sumner, 80, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Bozeman, MT.
Chuck was born May 2, 1940 in Billings, Montana to Charlie and Gladys Sumner. As a boy, Chuck spent a great deal of time helping on his grandfather's ranch near Laurel where he developed a love for ranching and for the outdoors. He earned his Eagle Scout pin at 18 years of age clinching his enrapture with all things outdoors, fly fishing in particular.
He was faced with a crossroads as he finished school at Billings Senior High in 1958 -- to take over the family ranch or pursue his passion for design.
He entered the School of Architecture at Montana State University graduating in 1963. He practiced architecture in Billings until 1987 when he relocated to San Diego, California. His architecture career culminated in the 1990s when he retired after serving as Chief of Design and Planning for San Diego County. Chuck's talent for design remains behind in the form of the many homes, schools, businesses, and buildings he so thoughtfully designed.
Chuck always maintained a residence in Montana. His passion for fly fishing took him on many backpacking trips with friends and family. He especially loved the Beartooth Mountains where he fell in love with and purchased a piece of property after college. He designed and built his dream home on this property in Cooke City in 1997.
Chuck taught his family to love the outdoors as well. Backpacking and fishing were regular family outings. He shared his passions for skiing and sailing with his family as well. Chuck was also a licensed pilot and took the family on numerous flights. Chuck fished and skied until his very last days, his love for the outdoors never ceasing.
Chuck was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church. His faith was important to him and he practiced what he preached. Where Chuck now resides there are many, many fish to catch.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ruth Sumner. Together, Chuck and Ruth orchestrated may endeavors and maintained residences in Montana as well as San Diego. They enjoyed spending summers together in Cooke City.
He is also survived by his son, Brent (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Lane and Sara Sumner; daughter, Kara (Kyle) and grandchildren, Alynn, Ty, and Chase Harder; stepdaughter, Angie (Jim) and step grandchildren, Cody and Camp Kenyon; stepson, Paul (Trina) and step granddaughter, Katie Ann Tutokey; and stepson, Joe (Natasha) and step grandson, Alexander Tutokey.
If it will be possible, a memorial service will be held at the Mount Republic Chapel of Peace in Cooke City on August 2. Chuck designed this chapel, a very special project for him. His beloved Cooke City property purchased so many years ago adjoins that of the chapel.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, PO Box 1112, Cooke City, MT 59020.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.