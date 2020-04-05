|
Charlie Finch went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1943, to Willard J. and Katherine L. Finch. He lived in Manhattan and Bozeman, Montana, most of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Konynenbelt (Vince), three grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of Spokane, Washington.
He is also survived by his adopted family, Amber Finch Jenkins and four grandchildren; Jane Ellen Krabler, Kasey Krabler, Christian Libster, Orenda, Rick and Liam Talbott, and Penny Arnold.
As well as being survived by his siblings, Sharon Finch, Clark (Carol) Finch and Kathy (Mark) McFadgen and MANY nieces, nephews, grands and great grands ... one of whom had worked for Charlie perhaps said it best, "No matter how awful the job ... Uncle Charlie ALWAYS made it fun!!!!! I loved working for him!"
When it is safe to gather together once again, there will be a family Celebration of Charlie's life.
We would like to thank the loving staff at Frontier Assisted Living for the care they gave Charlie.
YOU WILL BE MISSED BRO!!!!!
Charlie's own words summarize his love of life and his love for people:
I'M SO GRATEFUL
After I stopped painting in 1988 due to health reasons, I continued to tell stories about the incredible people I use to paint for. They were such good memories.
In September of last year, I picked up a paint brush again, this time using what I call "Healthier Paint" - that have no solvents or V.O.C.'s. From my first job for Dr. Michael Lang to this present day I find myself overwhelmed with everyone's encouragement and support. What a group of top-notch, compassionate people we have in this valley.
I felt compelled to take this opportunity at Thanksgiving time to give my thanks.
They tease me sometimes, at the paint store, that nobody could possibly enjoy painting this much. I say, "How could I not, with the caliber of people I serve and to be treated with such kindness and encouragement?" And to top it all off I am having the opportunity to use and promote "Healthier Paint," which benefits all of us and the environment. I applaud the paint industry for their efforts in providing these quality products.
I have to admit that when I first considered using "Healthier Paint," I thought it would probably be like milk water. Wow, was I surprised. It applies and covers well, very durable and a nice finish.
Some folks have slept in their bedrooms the same evening we painted.
I am once again being shown the quality and compassion of the people in this valley. No wonder everyone wants to live here. Fellow painters have loaned me equipment and offers to help. The paint stores have been very helpful and the article in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle about my return to painting was so appreciated. To my awesome customers, I could fill an entire page about your acts of kindness. Also, all the people walking by with their kind comments and encouragement, including the little children who say, "That's purdy."
A special thanks to my brother, Clark. What a guy!
Painting can be tough work and I salute other painters. I'm hoping you are receiving similar treatment. Isn't it fun and rewarding to help make this community a more beautiful place to live?
Again, thank you all for supporting me and my new business. God Bless You.
I LOVE TO PAINT!!!!
Charlie Finch - Charlie's "Healthier Painting"
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020