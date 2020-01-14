|
Charlotte (Vanderzee) Van Dyk, 91, passed away in her sleep Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Gresham, Oregon.
Charlotte was born March 10 ,1928 to Charles and Anna (Workman) Vanderzee in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She grew up in South Holland, Illinois and attended schools there.
She married John Van Dyk on November 15, 1949 and moved to Montana. They farmed until 1966 and moved to California, then retired in 1988 and moved to Oregon.
Charlotte could always be found doing some kind of needlework. She enjoyed collecting knick-knacks, reading, and gardening. She was a fantastic cook. She was always busy and was always trying to help her family, who she put above all else.
In 2005, Charlotte suffered a stroke, which she handled with grace and dignity.
Survivors include her children, Richard of Belgrade, MT, Gladys (Gary) Vinsonhaler of OR, Robert Jay of Belgrade, and Janet Wuestneck of OR; two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Annetta Van Dyken of Bozeman, MT; in-laws, Ralph and Mary Van Dyk of CA and LaVerne Van Dyk of IL; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son-in-law, Dan Wuestneck; and in-laws, Clarence and Jenny Klompien, Art Van Dyk, Pete and JoAnn Van Dyk, and Peter Van Dyken.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 16 at Churchill Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020