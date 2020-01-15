|
Our beloved Chloe Kuhnhausen, 97, of Bozeman, MT, passed away December 29, 2019 at her home.
Chloe Marie Hollamon was born July 1, 1922 in Wapinitia, OR to pioneer parents, Rachel (Nora) Hull, and Mack Hollamon. She was the tenth of thirteen children.
Chloe grew up in the Mountains of Eastern Oregon, which she dearly loved. Her affinity for flowers, birds, and old barns was lifelong. In her teen years, she moved to Portland, Oregon. She graduated from high school in 1941. After graduation, she married the love of her life, Clifford Leroy Kuhnhausen, on Nov. 2, 1941. During WWII, she worked in the Portland shipyards supporting the war effort as one of the historical "Rosie the Riveters". She later worked at memorial hospital in Vancouver, WA. In 1974, Clifford and Chloe moved to Lewistown, where they had a mining claim. Chloe lived in Lewistown until 2006 when she moved to Bozeman, where she resided until she passed.
Chloe was gifted with many creative talents including china painting, oil painting, and watercolors. She was amazing with creative writing and grew up in a musical family which gave her a good ear for harmony. She sang in several church trios and was part of a quartet in the Sweet Adelines that competed. She loved volunteering at hospitals and hospice care, the senior center, and was a member of the clergy for Eckankar. Most importantly, she was devoted to her children and grandchildren and beloved by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford, and all her siblings.
She is survived by her five children, Jeanne (Joe) Russell of Camas, WA, Wes Kuhnhausen of AZ, Susan (Stephen) Kuhnhausen-Butherus of Lewistown, MT, Bruce Kuhnhausen of Vancouver, WA, and Pia (Michael) Fay of Winston, MT. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and many extended family members and cherished friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Home in Bozeman. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. A light lunch will follow. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020