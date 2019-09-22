|
|
Chris McBee, 70, of Bozeman, passed away September 15, 2019 of stomach cancer. Chris had a near death experience a week before he died. When he woke from his near-death experience, he proclaimed "hallelujah, hallelujah, it's so beautiful," and that's when he knew he was "going home to his Lord in Heaven." Chris McBee was born in Berkeley, California on October 19, 1948 to Richard H. and Virginia H. (Brown) McBee. In 1949, he moved to Bozeman with his parents, older sister Gail, and older brother Rick, growing up in the pleasant neighborhood along Sourdough Road. A few years later, younger sister, Anne was added to the family. Chris spent all his youth here, beginning school at Longfellow Elementary and graduating from Bozeman Senior High School in 1967.
After graduation he briefly attended Montana State College for one quarter prior to enlisting in the Navy and taking training as a combat medic. Following his training, he served twice in Vietnam performing Marine reconnaissance operations around the Vietnamese DMZ and being awarded the Silver Star Medal before his discharge in December of 1971.
In 1972, after being discharged, he returned to Bozeman and married Karen Smith. They were blessed with two children, Shiloh (1975) and Moriah (1980).
Chris' work experience over the years was interesting and varied. It included work on local ranches, building furniture in Austria, van deliveries for Gallatin Laundry and overseeing the opening of a training facility for the YWAM School of Evangelism in Bozeman. Chris also worked for UPS as a long-distance driver, operating between various centers in Montana and Idaho and the center in Bozeman. In 1978, Chris began a career in quartz watch repair, doing repairs and wholesaling watch batteries and watch bands for the Bozeman area jewelry stores, as well as other jewelers around the state.
The marriage to Karen ended in 1991 and he resumed his university studies at Montana State University, achieving a bachelor's degree in Human Development in 1994 and going on to receive a master's degree in counseling in 1996. He worked for three years in Moab, Utah preparing himself for his goal of being in private practice. Chris continued in his private practice until his health prevented that at the end of 2018.
While he was a student, Chris met and married his current wife, Kathryn Quinn, in 1995. Chris loved many types of music and played several instruments during his lifetime. He also grew to love camping and hiking in the isolated places of Montana and several neighboring states.
Chris is survived by his wife Kathryn and his children, Shiloh (Elizabeth) and Moriah (Matt McKee) as well as four granddaughters: Zoe and Fia McBee and Heidi and Adalyn McKee, his siblings and their spouses, and extended family members. Chris has 3 stepchildren: Janice Normand, James Normand, Jr., Jill Normand Jensen, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren on Kathryn's side.
In lieu of flowers, Chris would like donations to be made to HRDC Warming Center, 2104 Industrial Dr, Bozeman, MT 59715, or Fork and Spoon, 302 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715. Sympathy cards for the family can be sent to Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715. A living memorial for Chris took place in February. Services may be held on a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019