Clair Dale Logerstedt of Livingston, MT (formerly of Three Forks, MT) passed away on Sat., Nov. 30, 2019. Clair was born to Walter Logerstedt and Margaret (Jones) Logerstedt on Jan. 4, 1931 in Gooding, ID. On March 4, 1955 he married Shandra "Sandy" Roath at the Federated (United Methodist) Church in Three Forks. They were married 61 years at the time of Sandy's death, Oct. 10, 2016. They have 7 children.
Clair served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953 including one year of the Korean War. He served as a bus driver for the children of the service members stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Clair worked for Ideal Cement in Trident, MT for 7 years and Kaiser-Permanente Cement (acquired by Ash Grove Montana City Cement in April 1986) in East Helena for 31 years. Along with Sandy, he laid irrigation pipes for watering and cared for Peterson Park next to their home in Three Forks.
Clair had a deep appreciation for airplanes and flying, and you could find him at various airports in Three Forks, Belgrade, or Helena. Clair also loved people. Whether he could remember your name or not, you were always greeted with a smile and a handshake.
He was proud of his children: Sherrill (Dave) Watson-Pfohl of Livingston, MT; Debra (Michael) Schneider of Cheyenne, WY; Perry (Donna) Logerstedt of Dakar, Senegal, Africa; Gary (Cheryl) Logerstedt of Roseburg, OR; Kevin (Yolanda) Logerstedt of Ocean Park, WA; David (Kristen) Logerstedt of Ambler, PA; Janelle (Rob) Logerstedt-Smith of Lebanon, OR.
He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Rita Brown and Jackie Heneghen, brothers Roger Logerstedt and Stanton Logerstedt.
Clair was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; his parents, Walter Logerstedt and Margaret (Jones) Logerstedt Spohn; his step-mother, Francis Logerstedt Bryant; his brother, Derl; sisters Twilla Otteman and Beulah Winsberg; and son-in-law, C. Martin Watson.
A very special thank you to Mike and Chanda Anderson and staff of Seeds of Love in Livingston. You took great care and loved Clair, our dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. THANK YOU!!!!!!
Cremation has taken place by Stenberg Funeral Home of Big Timber, MT. Services are pending.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019