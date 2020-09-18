Clara Marie Tillman Brownell was born February 3, 1931 and joined the host of 11 brothers and sisters awaiting her on the other side on September 14, 2020 at 11:11 am.



Clara was born to Tom Tillman and Maude Dwight in Bozeman, MT. she was the 10th of 13 children and graduated from Gallatin High School.



She worked at the Pea Cannery with her sister Margaret, which is now a developed 'cannery district' in Bozeman.



She married Bob Brownell in January of 1953 and had 3 children, Rob, Karen and Susan.



They lived on the ranch in Dry Creek for nearly 30 years. She was an avid bowler and involved with the Jolly Neighbors Club, commonly called 'Jabber Club'. Clara then moved to Bozeman where she worked as a seamstress at 'The Sewing Bee' in the old Bozeman Hotel.



She was a collector. First it was bells with a collection of over 400, then came Beanie Babies and eventually Barbies. She and sister Betty would compete to make sure they each got the same barbie. to this day, the Barbies are in their original boxes.



She and her sister-in-law, Audrey, had many adventures together, including those in Branson, Missouri.



Clara attended Kirkwood Baptist Church. Her brother Bud and his wife Alice moved to Three Forks, and she decided it would be nice to be there as well, so she bought a house just a short distance from them. She lived there for 12 years. She was an active member of the Three Forks Senior Center and enjoyed many meals with those friends.



In 2017, she sold her Three forks house and built a cozy home at her daughter Susan's place, off of Springhill Road. It became the pivot point for visits from her family and friends and was a haven for memories in the making. There was never a lack of activity to keep her on her toes, or for her to orchestrate (boss).



She was able to continue to live independently and spent her last moments in her home, surrounded by her family.



She is survived by one sister, Shirley Peterson, of Colorado; her three children, Rob (Judy) Brownell, Karen (Colin Kobel) Drinkwalter, and Susan Brownell; nine grandchildren, Cody, Kacey, Kimberly, Sean, Brooke, Holly, Kelly, Brian and Amanda; as well as 34 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, 113 South Willson Avenue. Contributions in Clara's honor can be made to: The Three Rivers Senior Center, PO Box 1034, Three Forks, MT, 59752.



