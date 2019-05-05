Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Kamerman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence "Chip" Kamerman

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Clarence "Chip" Kamerman went to his eternal rest with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday, April 29, 2019, at about noon. Chip was born in Bozeman, MT to Bert and Gezeena Kamerman. He was the youngest of 8 children. Chip helped out at the family farm in various locations from up above Churchill in the rolling hills to the Wylie place in Bozeman. While young, Chip loved to go out in the hills and bring home pheasants for supper, and his claim to fame was taking one on the wing with his .22, a shot he said he will always remember. Chip went to various elementary schools including Manhattan Public, Irving, and Emerson schools. Chip went to school through the eighth grade then went to work fulltime on the family farm. He helped out on the family farm working hard in the fields and helping other relatives, too.



At about the ripe young age of 19, Chip and his friend, Willis Broukema, decided to join the United States Marine Corp. They were both deployed to Korea and got separated with Chip going into infantry and Willis going into a welding mechanical division. Chip and his crew got hit with mortar fire while taking a hill on a bright Sunday morning. He spent three weeks on Midway Island before being shipped to California where he spent nine months in the hospital recuperating. After he was honorably discharged from the USMC, with a purple heart and other commendations, he returned back home to Churchill to go to work on the farm.



He worked various odd jobs from auto mechanic, to auto sales, to farming, to welding, to jack repairing...the list goes on and on. He met his wife, Gert, and worked on her father's farm for about three years before moving to Churchill. Soon after they had their son, CJ. Chip became a Deputy Sheriff of Gallatin County and held that position for about three years. He then went to work for Yellowstone Pine as a mechanic for the lumber company for a few years. He finally made the switch to auto parts salesman for Valley Motor Supply company in Bozeman and stayed there for 34 years.



Chip had various hobbies which he loved including metal detecting, working on cars, collecting firearms, and any kind of shooting sports. He lost his wife, Gert, in 1999 to complications of M.S. As he got older Chip had various health issues including arterial blockages, aortic upper valve replacement, pancreatitis diabetes, lung issues, and eyesight issues due to diabetes. Through it all he kept very positive and never once lost his faith.



Chip had an adventurous life to say the least. To know him was to love him. He had a quick wit and just as fast a quick temper, no fuse. But through his life and mine we built an amazing bond, much more than father and son, and I will truly miss his company. He was able to stay in his house for 87 years before he passed. A promise kept to him that I am proud of. Chip is survived by his son, CJ; grandsons, Hayden, Noah, and Xander; granddaughter, Sage, and her husband, John; and grandchildren, Bonnie and Daniel.



Chip had an amazing life full of stories and wonder. His wish is that everyone come to have a relationship with Jesus, that was his purpose and message later on in life. To know Chip was something special. To be a friend, of which he had many, was a gift.



A visitation will be Monday, May 6, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, May 7, at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, with a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.



A visitation will be Monday, May 6, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, May 7, at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, with a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 5, 2019