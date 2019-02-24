Resources More Obituaries for Cleo Lund Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cleo B. Lund

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Cleo Bernadine Lund, 94, passed peacefully February 12, 2019 at Hidden Meadows in Columbia Falls, MT with son John and the staff (who endearingly thought of her as grandma). She was born in Scobey October 8, 1924 to Loren and Clara (Bade) Fladager of Peerless, Mt. She graduated from Aneta (ND) High School in 1942. Then, upon completing her education at Northern Montana College in Havre and Western College in Dillon, Mt, receiving an elementary teachers degree, she taught at a country school (Shennum) north of Peerless, the last teacher there. She also taught in Peerless, Frazer, and Medicine Lake Schools. In 1946 Arthur Lund and Cleo were wed. They lived in Medicine Lake and Bainville as Arthur was Superintendent of Schools. In 1954 they moved to Lund Farms south of Scobey. Cleo was very active in farm life, many organizations, church and community. She was a Sunday School teacher, in church choirs, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of Norway, and one of the original members of the Prairie Symphonette. She loved music, playing her trumpet, dancing, traveling, taking pictures, family reunions and events. She also supported her husband in his legislative career. Later the couple made their home in Bozeman and led full lives, where Cleo volunteered at a second hand store, and they belonged to Hope Lutheran. She had a long and wonderful life and will be remembered as a vivacious woman, always generous to her family, friends and neighbors. Surviving is a sister, Lois Irwin of Mercer Island, WA; children Barbe Lund of Orleans, MA, Mikel (Nancy) of Scobey, John (Nancy) of Columbia Falls; grandsons Jacob (Sheena) of Belgrade, Garrett (Kelsey) of Scobey and Nicoli (Summer) of Scobey; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Ava, Charlee, and Dylan Lund; nine nephews and nieces. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, brothers Armond and Waldo (Marge), sister Shirley (Paul) Mikelson, brothers-in-law Ward Irwin, and Gilman (Annie) Lund, sister-in-law Theolyn (Ed) Tong, and friends Bob and Doris Olson. Any correspondence may be sent to: Mikel Lund, Box 385, Scobey, Mt 59263. Family is requesting that memorials be gifted to the Prairie Symphonette, which gave her the opportunity to play her beloved trumpet, or Hidden Meadows where she spent her last 18 months under wonderful care. Burial will be in the Daniels County Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, with Pastor Paul Landeraaen officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A "Celebration of Cleo's Life" will be held at a later date. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries