Clinton Burris "Burr" Blackwood was a life-long resident of Gallatin Valley. He made his entrance June 3, 1926 in Bozeman, MT. He was born on the "place" and lived there all but a couple years of his life. He passed away April 11, 2019.



He was the oldest son of Walter Clinton and Mildred Mattson Blackwood. He attended Middle Creek country school through 8th grade and graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1944. Growing up he was involved in FFA and was a state officer and attended the national convention while in high school. He was an independent farmer/rancher and school bus driver for Charlie Page, Walt Wagner, and Karst State graduating from local bus routes to interstate travel. He had an acute mechanical ability that resulted in the creation of various home-built or modified tools and equipment. He was a Rosary school supporter that included driving countless team and pep club busses, and he was an avid Bobcat and Denver Bronco fan. He will be most remembered for his gift of gab and unwavering devotion to family.



Burr met "Mary" Alene Pitman at a sledding party at Alene's relatives 80 years ago. They dated throughout high school and were married November 26, 1947 at Holy Rosary Church. They had 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and were married 61 years. He is survived by five children: Mary Kay Minor, Connie Krogstad, Clint Blackwood, Peggy Haderlie, Sheila Ducello; 13 grandchildren: Emily and Lisa Minor; Jeff (Neal), Pat (Melissa), Karen (Fred Ley) Krogstad; Brian (Cheryl), Kori (Cody Wilson), Kristi Jo (Brad Ridl) Blackwood; Sean (Rachel), Rob (Crista), Mike (Shayla) Haderlie; Doug Nicholaus and Zach Ducello; great-grandchildren: Carson and Brayden Krogstad; Beau, Gabby, Thomas, Bennett and Ty Blackwood; Hayden, Hailey, Hannah Wilson; Maiya and Addy Ridl; Leighton Haderlie; sister Bev Borer; brother and sister-in-law Dick "Rich" and Marion Blackwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Alene, his parents Clint and Mildred Blackwood (Bob Marshall), and brother-in-law Jim Borer.



A Viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. will be held on Monday at Resurrection University Catholic Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Gallatin Historical Society, Resurrection University Catholic Parish or Montana State Bobcat Athletic Scholarship Association.



