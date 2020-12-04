1/1
Clyde R. "Rick" Kemp
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde R. "Rick" Kemp, 73, of Livingston passed away November 23, 2020 from COVID-19 related respiratory failure. The family would like to thank Dr. Reid, Dr. Wadle and all the wonderful nurses and staff at Livingston HealthCare for their excellent care and compassion during this extremely difficult time.

Rick was a devoted father, brother, companion, uncle and friend. He was a longtime resident of Montana, a veteran of the Air Force and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. Donations in Rick's memory can be made to the American Legion Post 14, 225 E. Main St., Bozeman, Montana 59775 or to the Livingston HealthCare Foundation at livingstonhealthcare.org/giving. No services are planned.

You were so, so loved. This is a huge loss for all of us. There are no words to describe how much we are going to miss you. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved