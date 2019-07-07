Colleen Kluver Johnson passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2019, with her loving husband, Tom, by her side. Colleen was passionate about teaching children, whether High School English or how to train a horse with a gentle touch. Born April 17, 1953, in Miles City, Montana to Red and Patty Kluver, she grew up on the family ranch in Forsyth. Colleen met her college sweetheart, Tom, while checking in football players at Rocky Mountain College where she majored in English. She and Tom were married in Forsyth on June 11, 1977. Colleen taught High School English in Colstrip, Park City, Billings Central, Warden, and Shepard. Tom and Colleen's daughter, Erin, was born in 1983 and their son, Trevor, in 1985. Colleen returned to teaching English at Colstrip High School in 1988, retiring in 2008. In her 30 years of teaching, she touched countless lives in communities across the state of Montana.



On January 27, 2009, Tom and Colleen received the news that no parent wants to hear. Their son Trevor had been killed while on patrol, serving in the Marines in Afghanistan, as he was attempting to disarm an IED. With their hearts broken, Colleen began her journey to be reunited with Trevor.



Despite their overwhelming loss, Tom and Colleen continued to touch lives. They found a way to reach out to hurting veterans and share the Montana Ranch Spirit when they established Forward Operating Base (FOB) Johnson in 2015 in Bozeman. Time spent with these veterans and their wives gave them a strong connection to Trevor and, along with every moment spent with their grandchildren, will always be a cherished part of their lives.



Colleen and Tom have met many trials and tribulations together. Through a deep love, they have been able to not only survive, but come out hand in hand. As a couple they have been united in their love and service to others. In Tom's words, "I miss my friend."



Colleen is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Brian Hague; daughter-in-law, Nicki (Johnson) Schultz; grandson, Landan and granddaughters, Aspyn and Logyn; brother, Karson (Marie) Kluver, and their children; and brother, Kirby (Frieda) Kluver and their children.



Colleen is preceded in death by her son, Trevor Jeremiah Johnson; brother, Kelly Kluver; father, Elmer (Red) Kluver; mother, Patricia (Dowlin) Kluver; and nephew, Christopher Johnson.



We miss our grandmother, mother, sister, and friend.



Her Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Strickler home, 5101 Hamm Road, Belgrade, Montana.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heroes and Horses, 125 S. Broadway Street, Manhattan, MT 59741. Donations may be made at their website: www.heroesandhorses.org



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 7, 2019