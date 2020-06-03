Colleen Shumway, 64, passed away April 29, 2020 of complications from COPD at her home in Billings, Montana.
Colleen was born in Wolf Point, Montana on January 12, 1956. She was the second child of four born to Jack and Barb Shumway. Colleen was raised on the family farm northwest of Wolf Point. Colleen and her siblings helped with the farm work but enjoyed playing and riding horseback over the hills and prairies. Their only rule was to be in the yard by dark.
A few months after graduating from Wolf Point High School, Colleen moved to Billings. After trying different jobs she moved back to Wolf Point. She worked for Roosevelt County in the land department and then for Roger Wimmer at the Roosevelt County Abstract Office. From there she had the opportunity to become a Petroleum Landman. Monte Sandvick and Dave Mork were her mentors and became lifelong friends. Colleen searched hundreds of titles in Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota. After Colleen's daughter, Callan, was born they both made those trips to various court houses all over the area. Everyone in those areas was well acquainted with Callan and her favorite doll, Betsy. The life on the road led her to meet the love of her life, Bruce Chappell.
At every opportunity, Colleen went home to the farm to ride horseback. She loved riding and helping her dad gather cattle. Colleen never missed Christmas, Branding, or Stampede. After Callan was born, she brought her to all of these occasions so that she would get to experience them.
In 1986 Colleen moved to Billings and remained there until her death. Colleen maintained many lifelong friendships around Wolf Point, but also with the many people she met along the way. Colleen never met a stranger. She was kind, giving, and truly loved people. Colleen will be missed by many and will be leaving a big hole in the hearts of many.
Colleen leaves behind the joy of her life, daughter, Callan Nagy; her beloved grandson, Noah Nagy; mother, Barb Shumway; brother, Mark Shumway; Sisters, Cheryl Pearson (Dennis) and Dawn Shumway (Terry); niece, Heather Van Meter (Lloyd); nephews, Jack Jessop (Mara) and Ben Jessop; great nephew, Jackson Van Meter as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Colleen was preceded in death by her father, Jack Shumway, and her love, Bruce Chappell.
Colleen will be buried next to her dad at the family cemetery on the farm. A memorial service will be held at a later time. If you have a favorite story of Colleen it would mean so much to her family if you would send it to her daughter, Callan Nagy at 550 Westgate Ave, Bozeman MT 59718.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
