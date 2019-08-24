|
|
Colter Jameson Perry, 2 year old son of Stephan and Cierra Perry from Mills, Wyoming, died in a tragic drowning on August 20, 2019 north of Hardin. Survivors include his parents; his sisters Kadi and Samatha; his grandparents Pat Pollington, Jeff and Laurie Skank and other surviving grandparents and great grandparents; his aunts and uncles
Hallie Bunkhorst, Blaine and Halley Perry; as well as other surviving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019