If the saying goes "perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy" then the sky shines much brighter now, as our beloved Constance now smiles down upon us. She passed peacefully in the evening on August 22, 2020. Our limited understanding of the universe tells us that she was taken from this world much too soon, but we just have to take comfort in knowing that there is a bigger plan that we don't understand, and trust that she is in a much better place.



Constance was unique in every way imaginable. Her family was from Belgium, she was born in Holland, she was educated in England, and established herself in Colorado and Montana. She spoke several languages, was well-cultured, worldly, traveled and adventurous. She loved the mountains, especially skiing, hiking, and climbing, loved nature, and loved people that were as adventure-driven as she was. She also loved health, fitness, and nutrition. She was in incredible shape physically, extremely well trained in jiu jitsu, and a world-class skier. Her career allowed her to tour all over the country, and all over the world with many famous artists, actors, and musicians. She studied at the school of speech and drama in London, so she became very skilled in stage design and light rigging. Any time you attend a concert or watch a music video, if you were close to Constance, you'll instantly think of her when you watch these productions.



Fierce loyalty was one of the many benefits of having someone as amazing as Constance in your life. She had so many close friends that loved her, as she always projected what she wanted, and gave what she was willing to give. Her career was important, but she wanted a life of love and happiness as well. Constance wanted what most people want--a happy, loving family. But the universe had other plans, and instead she made her impact on her friends, and those that were close to her. She is a truly amazing person.



Constance was always searching for meaningful connections and companionship, and she would never settle for less than she deserved. She always knew what she wanted; her search was thorough, but may not have been attainable in her time here. Now, at least we know she has found peace, and is smiling down on all of us.



Constance, you will always be loved, and you will never be forgotten.



She is survived by her mother Christine, and stepfather Robert Doubek, father Richard Kollen, brother Pascal Bedoret Kollen, and family in St. Regis, MT, and Belgium. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



