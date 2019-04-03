On Friday, March 22, 2019, Craig Reichstetter, surrounded by family passed away at the age of 70.



Craig was born on June 12, 1948 in Rhode Island to Edward and Joyce Reichstetter. Craig was an exceptional athlete who participated in his high school football and basketball teams. Craig played baseball well enough to be drafted by the Yankees. He was an avid skier who used his athleticism and love for the outdoors to serve in the U.S. Army on the ski patrol in Germany.



Craig loved adventure and explored the world with trips to places like Africa, Italy, and Cuba with great curiosity and awe. He eventually settled in Big Sky, Montana and built a successful, highly regarded construction company. Craig learned to sail and Captain his own sailboat, where he then took his adventures to the sea.



Craig's surviving family is large, from his daughters, sons (in-law), and beautiful grandsons gained by his second marriage to his wife, Brenda, to his many nephews and nieces, his sister, Lynne Anderson, and brother, Arthur Reichstetter.



Craig touched so many lives and made so many friends that instantly became part of his family.



It is impossible to write all the wonderful, hilarious stories, and the immense amount of accomplishments, loves, and hearts touched by Craig. His absence will be felt daily, his memory cherished and shared.



So, tell a story, smoke a cigar, grab a coffee, eat some crab, watch a baseball game, pick shells ocean-side, go camping, skiing, ride a horse, whatever fits and just remember Craig and enjoy life. May the sun warm your heart and your sails fill with love and adventure.



At this time no services are scheduled. The Captain's last wishes were to take one more sail with his family to his favorite places.



