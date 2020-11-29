Long time Bozeman resident, Daniel T. McGuire, passed away November 9th in Green Valley, Arizona. Dan was born February 22, 1946 in Livingston to parents Ken and Ruby McGuire. Ken ran a butcher shop in Gardner. They moved to Bozeman in 1951 and purchased a home on East Olive. Dan attended local schools. In high school, he was active in dramatics and speech, graduating in 1964. He attended Montana State before joining the Army in 1967, completing his service in Germany. Upon his return to Bozeman, he found work as a bartender. In 1972, while breaking up a bar fight at The Bozeman Hotel, he was hit from behind with a board and suffered a serious brain injury that affected him for the rest of his life. He had to take strong medications to prevent seizures. He went to work for the University in the Physical Plant, where he retired after thirty years.



Dan was an expert in local history and geography. He loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed nature photography, and he joined a hiking group, spending countless hours exploring local trails. He also was an avid car guy and joined a local car club. He loved to gamble and was often seen at a local casino or poker room. He also had a passion for garage sales.



With his outgoing personality, Dan made friends easily. He had countless friends, and he maintained contact with long-time friends over the years. He was instrumental in coordinating high school reunions. He was the hub contact in Bozeman, and when former classmates and friends returned to Bozeman for visits, he was the first one everyone contacted. He was a giving person and helped out numerous people. You could count on him for anything. He was also a charmer, and a favorite of the ladies!



Dan moved to Green Valley, Arizona in 2016 where his sister, Karen (McGuire) Stroh lives. In his words, he was tired of shoveling snow, and he said Bozeman was no longer the same town.



He is survived by his sister, Karen, and too many friends to count. Some of his friends are hoping to have a gathering in Bozeman next summer to share memories.



An Irish Funeral Prayer:



Death is nothing at all.



It does not count.



I have only slipped away into the next room.



Everything remains as it was.



The old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged.



Whatever we were to each other, that we are still.



Call me by the old familiar name.



Speak of me in the easy way which you always used.



Put no sorrow in your tone.



Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together.



Play, smile, think of me, pray for me.



Let my name be ever the household word that it always was.



Let it be spoken without effort.



Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was.



There is unbroken continuity.



Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight?



I am but waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, just around the corner.



All is well. Nothing is hurt; nothing is lost.



One brief moment and all will be as it was before.



How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting, when we meet again.



