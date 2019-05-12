Dana A. Byrer, 62, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Bozeman. Dana began his journey March 6, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawaii. At the age of 2 He and his mother moved to the Los Angeles area and lived with his grandmother, Iola. His mother remarried and the family moved to the Santa Barbara Area where he spent his teen years surfing, building cars, camping in the mountains and off-roading in the dunes.



After a visit to Montana in his late teens, he knew this was where he wanted to live. From then on, he was nothing but a Montanan through & through while enjoying hunting, fishing and riding his Harley across MT. He worked on Asphalt Crews in Wyoming and Montana. He worked at Montana Container for 20+ years as Production Floor Manager. He worked in many different genres and knew something about all of them and excelled in most. Later he was Self Employed as a man of many trades. His knowledge and expertise were vast and was always happy to share it with others.



He was always happy to lend a hand to his many friends. Dana was a great son, husband, father, brother and friend. Dana loved his daughter fiercely, tough but gentle. His guidance in her life has made her strong, honest and true to herself. They had fun times and hard times, but they will always be together in her heart. Dana had a special relationship with his little sister Susie, it started before she was born, he wanted a baby Susie, so he named her.



"My Brother is the best man I have ever known! And I love him with all my heart. If you were lucky enough to have had him in your life, your life was better for it! His gentle strength blessed all who knew him. His smile, unique wit and laughter will be missed by us all.



I was truly blessed to have been the wife of such a wonderful man. Honey, as your journey continues on, I will be looking for you...



Dana is survived by his wife, Brenda Byrer; mother, Avon (Chuck) Stersic; aunt, Teena Cook; daughter, Breanna (Kris) Karasko; grandchildren, Lilli & Wyatt Karasko; son, Jason Byrer; grandchildren, Jason & Leyley Byrer; sisters, Susie (Kemp) Pieper and Mary (Jim) Hudson; brother, Todd Byrer.



He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Iola Tarbet; father, Douglas Byrer and brother, David Stersic.



A celebration of his life will be held July 13, 2019.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 12, 2019