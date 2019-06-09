Daniel J. Creel, 54, of Belgrade, died at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on Tuesday, March 19th.



He was born in Helena to the late Dale and Lucile Creel on April 7, 1964 and graduated from Helena High School in 1983. He and Jeannette Creel have been together for 21 years and briefly lived in Helena before moving to Belgrade where he worked as a subcontractor and painter.



His kind and patient demeanor served as an example for others who worked with him. He was a committed family man who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and siblings. He enjoyed the outdoors including camping, skiing, fishing and river rafting.



He is survived by his wife Nettie, two children Devin (Destinee) and Tony, two grandchildren Lilee and Evanna, five siblings Doug (Ali) Creel of Spokane, Lorraine (Dan) Brewer of Florence, Dennis (Kate) Creel of Florence, Louise (Bill) McChesney of Stevensville and Loretta (Joe) Hayes of Redmond, Washington, Uncle Brian (Donna) Ahern of Helena and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held June 23rd from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the River Rock Community Center, 101 E. River Rock Road, Belgrade.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.