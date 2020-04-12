Home

Daniel L. McLean


1948 - 2020
Daniel L. McLean Obituary
Dan was born on April 3, 1948, in Great Falls, MT. He was the son of Johnnie and Betty McLean. He received his education in Brady, MT, and was a graduate of the Brady High School Class of 1966. Dan served in the Montana Air National for 6 years during his studies and received his Master's Degree with honors from Montana State University in Soil Science.

On June 22, 1968, Dan was married to Jueleen Torske in Conrad, MT. They had two boys, Luke, Matthew and resided in Baker, MT, and later moved to Bozeman, MT. They shared almost 52 years of marriage together.

Dan was employed as a Soil Scientist with the USDA/ NRCS. He retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, skiing, fly fishing and antiquing. Dan is survived by his wife Juelie, sons Luke and Matthew and four brothers; Joe, Jack, Jim and Bill.

Dan battled Parkinson's disease for over 25 years. He peacefully passed away on April 6, 2020, at the Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Community at the age of 72.

To view the obituary or share online condolences visit: www.franzen-davis.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
