Daniel Thomas Woodriff, 79, transitioned to the other side of the veil, on Monday night June 15, 2020.



He was born in Bozeman, MT on March 26, 1941 to Margaret Oswald Woodriff and Ray Alan Woodriff.



No matter what Daniels' personal circumstances, he was always positive and always willing to help others. He was a good friend to many and a student of all things that he believed influenced life on earth and beyond.



His Friends are holding a "Celebration of Life" gathering on Thursday evening 6/25 at the gazebo on the south end of Sacajawea Park in Livingston, starting at 6pm. If you crossed paths with Daniel in this life, please come and Celebrate with his other Friends and Family.



A more complete obituary is forthcoming.



