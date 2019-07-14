On Tuesday July 9, 2019 our beloved boy, Darian Matthew Peterson, left this world headed for his next adventure. Darian was born in Bozeman, MT on August 20, 2000 at 1:22 P.M. to Nicole Peterson with his Grandmother, Patsi Peterson, there to welcome him. He was a sunny, joyful boy with an infectious smile that enchanted everyone he bestowed it on. Darian was driven to achieve from an early age and he possessed a deep compassion that drew people to him, surrounding him with friends and loved ones throughout his life. He excelled in school and was simply one of those people who was good at everything he put his mind to. He was passionate about his hobbies; soccer, skateboarding, snowboarding, hunting, dirt-biking, photography and music to name a few. He was even more passionate about his friends and family, always eager to help, make you laugh, or give a shoulder in a time of need. He attended Irving School in Bozeman in his early years and Bozeman High as a teen. He then joined Montana Youth Challenge where he truly came into his own, mastering his academics and connecting with his classmates as a leader and a loyal friend. He participated in many civic and charitable activities, even earning a call from Gov. Steve Bullock in recognition of a holiday fundraiser he put together for Montana Veterans. Darian's charm and magnetism was outweighed only by his true kindness and love for everyone he came in contact with. His energy and the light he brought to us is a gift that will never leave us. It will be ours until we join him in whatever wild new adventure he's devised to surprise and delight us. Darian is survived by his mother, Nicole Peterson; grandmother, Patsi Peterson; his Father figures, James Todd and Chris Backus; brother, Kason Backus Peterson; step-siblings, Alex, Aedin, Thomas, Tagan, Hector, and Kaylee; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. The number of lives he touched, the friends and loved ones, rival the stars in the night sky and we will shine with the bright beautiful love we hold for him forever.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 16th, from 2-3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service with funeral service to follow at 3 P.M. There will be a luncheon for all the friends and relatives of Darian at the pond in Elk Grove Park in Four Corners following the service.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Darian can consider a donation to the Help Center, the 24 hour crisis and suicide intervention hotline, at 421 East Peach St. Bozeman, MT 59715 or online at https://www.bozemanhelpcenter.org/donate.html



