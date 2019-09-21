Home

Darin Lee Hauck


1965 - 2019
Darin Lee Hauck Obituary
Darin Lee Hauck, farmer, rancher, mechanic, Husband, Dad and friend left us on September 17, 2019. He was 53. If there were a picture in the dictionary of a patient father, you would see Darin & Mac working on a snowmobile. If there were a picture of a kind husband, you would see Darin smiling at a not so patient wife. Besides being patient and kind, he was gentle in word and deed unless riding a Polaris snowmobile or Victory motorcycle.

Born on December 23, 1965 in Richardton, ND to Ron & Janet Hauck, he was the youngest of four and the perfect addition to the family farm. He attended Richardton High, where he excelled at football, graduating in 1984. After high school he continued to work the family farm and ranch. Beginning in 1988, he traveled to West Yellowstone to spend his Winters fueling airplanes for Yellowstone Aviation. Soon after, he began working for Yellowstone Arctic Yamaha as a snowmobile mechanic during the Winter while farming during the Summer. In the early 90's he started at Valley Motor as a snowmobile mechanic. After moving to West Yellowstone full time in 2000, Darin was a tow truck driver at Tire Iron West. He continued as an auto mechanic at Yellowstone Automotive and snowmobile mechanic at Polaris West for many many years.

In 2001 Darin married his wife Heidi. They added their son Mac to the family in 2002.

Darin's favorite pastimes include snowmobiling & four-wheeling, traveling to Mac's football & basketball games, target shooting, pheasant hunting, camping with family and friends, participating in his nieces and nephews' lives, mingling with friends at Strozzi's, singing and playing guitar. During his time in West Yellowstone, he was a member of Search & Rescue and part of the Black Mountain Productions stage crew.

Darin is survived by his wife, Heidi (50); son, Mac (17); sisters, Sheri (Mark) Aman and Debby (Robbie) Hermanson, and brother, Roger Hauck. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ron & Janet Hauck, Sloan Dog, and Deuce Dog.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, at 11 am at the Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in West Yellowstone. Interment will follow at Fir Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019
