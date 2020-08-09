Darlene Ansley

Darlene Marie Ansley (Akers) was peacefully taken to the Lord on July 27, 2020. She was born to Cecil and Ida Akers on December 31, 1936 in Optima, Oklahoma. She married Charles Ansley on March 23, 1958. Charles and Darlene began their married life in McCoy, Colorado, for a short time before moving to Montana. In Montana, they resided in Willow Creek, Whitehall, and finally settled in Three Forks. Charles and Darlene have 3 children: Dianne Pelletier (Ansley), Kim Korich (Ansley), and John Ansley along with 5 grandchildren: Hailee, Sarah, Macklin, Jack and Ben.



Darlene spent her teaching career in Harrison, Montana, where she taught third, fourth and her final year teaching first grade. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren gave her immense joy and they all loved her cooking. She enjoyed quilting and bridge club and gave all who knew her, wonderful memories. Darlene had many friends who loved her and who she loved. She always put others before herself. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do to help another person in need. Darlene was a very spiritual lady who enjoyed reading the Bible and Our Daily Bread.



Darlene was preceded in death by her father Cecil, her mother Ida, and her brother James Akers. She is survived by her husband Charles Ansley, her daughters Dianne Pelletier and her husband Lee Pelletier, Kim Korich and her husband Collin Korich, son John Ansley and his wife Elizabeth Ansley, and her grandchildren Hailee Pelletier, Sarah Pelletier, Macklin Korich, Jack Ansley and Ben Ansley. A graveside burial with family members has been held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She was well loved and will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Make-A-Wish Foundation or Cancer Support Community Montana on their websites.



