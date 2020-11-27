1/
David Carl Jones
1949 - 2020
David Carl Jones has taken his last ride in his beloved Javelin SST to Morgan Cemetery.

David was born in Bozeman, MT, on May 17, 1949 to Carl Fay Jones & Leona Rose (Odenbaugh) Jones. He graduated from BSHS in 1967. David started working at the 4Bs on Main Street in high school & ended his career as a supervisor for Chuck Graden Construction. He remained close to his co-workers his entire life, and cherished their friendships.

David is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Choncy (Stacy) and granddaughter Clara Mae of Hood River, OR, son, Jason Jones of Belgrade; niece Crystal James & nephew Dylan Burgess of Lincoln, NE; step-children and their families; Brandon Arts & Charity McCullough.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marlene & Carlene; brother, Randy. Private services have been held. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
