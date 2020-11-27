David Carl Jones has taken his last ride in his beloved Javelin SST to Morgan Cemetery.
David was born in Bozeman, MT, on May 17, 1949 to Carl Fay Jones & Leona Rose (Odenbaugh) Jones. He graduated from BSHS in 1967. David started working at the 4Bs on Main Street in high school & ended his career as a supervisor for Chuck Graden Construction. He remained close to his co-workers his entire life, and cherished their friendships.
David is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Choncy (Stacy) and granddaughter Clara Mae of Hood River, OR, son, Jason Jones of Belgrade; niece Crystal James & nephew Dylan Burgess of Lincoln, NE; step-children and their families; Brandon Arts & Charity McCullough.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marlene & Carlene; brother, Randy. Private services have been held. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com