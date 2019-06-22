David Georgen, age 60, of Belgrade MT passed away on June 10th, 2019. Born in Sheridan WY on March 16, 1959 to Daniel and Helen (Boyko) Georgen, David grew up in Birney MT and graduated from Big Horn High School in 1978.



Dave worked for Ashland Sawmills till moving to the Belgrade area, where he worked for sawmills and Bear Creek Log Homes. In 2011 he started working for Montana Building Maintenance where he was still employed at the time of his death. While in Belgrade he was active in Jaycees and in Sons of the American Legion. In his free time, he enjoyed hiking in the mountains and on trails near the area. He liked taking photos on his hikes to share with all of us on Facebook.



He is survived by his brother Dan (Samantha) Georgen and his nephews Chris and Andy Georgen. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life will be held on June 29th, 2019 at 2:00pm at the American Legion Club 3 (AKA Boxers), 31 W Main in Belgrade MT.



In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be made in his honor to the American Heart Assoc, or an organization of your choice. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 22, 2019