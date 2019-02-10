David Gerard Ferre passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on January 31, 2019 in Bozeman, Montana. He was born January 4, 1935 on Staten Island, New York to Gerard and Pearl Ferre.



On June 28, 1958 he married his love, Virginia (von Breitenfeld). They had three sons and lived for 35 years in Summit, New Jersey.



David served in the US Army and attended Newark College of Engineering, receiving a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering Degree. He was employed for 33 years by the Bell System (Verizon).



Retirement brought David and Ginny in 1994 to Wicomico Church, Virginia. There he supervised the construction of their dream home on the Chesapeake Bay. In 2006, they moved westward to Bozeman, Montana. Both places brought friends, natural beauty and opportunity.



David was a member of St. Andrews's Presbyterian Church in Kilmarnock, Virginia and more recently Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman. His interests included church-related volunteer work, mentoring, fly-fishing, hiking, target shooting and he was an avid reader.



He is survived by his wife Ginny; son Paul David and his wife Rebecca of St. Simons Island, Georgia; son Peter Gerard of Wallowa, Oregon; son Andrew Carl and his wife Maria of Bozeman; his six grandchildren: Dane and his wife Micaela, Ashley, Brittany, Jordan, Riley and Mason; and his great-grandson Collins. He is also survived by his sister Lois Lowry of Greensboro, North Carolina and a beloved extended family.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Saturday March 16th at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org/midtennessee); or Hope Lutheran Church (hopebozeman.com); or Eagle Mount (eaglemount.org).



Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019