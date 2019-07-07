Dave Spaulding went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. He was born in 1933 to Charles and Pearl Spaulding in Bozeman, Montana. As a young man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and training race horses. From 1955 to 1957 he proudly served in the Army overseas. In 1960 he married Florence terTelgte, together they had three children. They remained happily married for 59 years until his passing. Dave worked for the Fish and Game, in Porcupine Game Range, and then the Montana Flour Mill, after which they moved to Harrison where they worked their farm and ranch for 25 years. They then moved to Manhattan where they continued ranching for another 25 years. Dave loved the ranch life and enjoyed raising cattle. He was active in the Cardwell Community Church, and the Manhattan Bible Church.



Dave is survived by his wife Florence Spaulding; their three children, Dan Spaulding of Belgrade, Robin (Larinda) Spaulding of Bozeman, and Karen (Melvin) Thomas of Denver, CO; nine grandchildren, Derek (Amber) Spaulding, Tom Spaulding, Kandee Spaulding, Madison (Henry) Mumford, Chelsea (T J) Ryles, Jessica Spaulding, Makenzie Spaulding, Laila Thomas, Miles Thomas; and six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pearl Spaulding; and his siblings, Charles (Midge) Spaulding, Ben (Alice) Spaulding, Rose (Everett) Lay, and Virginia (Olie) Toftness.



Graveside service will be held at Meadow View Cemetery, July 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at the Manhattan Bible Church at 3:00 p.m.



Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 7, 2019