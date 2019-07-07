Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for David Spaulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David (Dave) Spaulding


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David (Dave) Spaulding Obituary
Dave Spaulding went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. He was born in 1933 to Charles and Pearl Spaulding in Bozeman, Montana. As a young man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and training race horses. From 1955 to 1957 he proudly served in the Army overseas. In 1960 he married Florence terTelgte, together they had three children. They remained happily married for 59 years until his passing. Dave worked for the Fish and Game, in Porcupine Game Range, and then the Montana Flour Mill, after which they moved to Harrison where they worked their farm and ranch for 25 years. They then moved to Manhattan where they continued ranching for another 25 years. Dave loved the ranch life and enjoyed raising cattle. He was active in the Cardwell Community Church, and the Manhattan Bible Church.

Dave is survived by his wife Florence Spaulding; their three children, Dan Spaulding of Belgrade, Robin (Larinda) Spaulding of Bozeman, and Karen (Melvin) Thomas of Denver, CO; nine grandchildren, Derek (Amber) Spaulding, Tom Spaulding, Kandee Spaulding, Madison (Henry) Mumford, Chelsea (T J) Ryles, Jessica Spaulding, Makenzie Spaulding, Laila Thomas, Miles Thomas; and six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pearl Spaulding; and his siblings, Charles (Midge) Spaulding, Ben (Alice) Spaulding, Rose (Everett) Lay, and Virginia (Olie) Toftness.

Graveside service will be held at Meadow View Cemetery, July 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at the Manhattan Bible Church at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now