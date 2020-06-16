David William Grant was born on November 9, 1962 in North Hollywood, California and passed away June 11, 2020 in Billings, Montana. His sudden and untimely death came to a shock to all that loved him. David was referred as Dave or "Homie" to his family & friends. David had many friends and family all over the country who will miss him dearly with some family he preferred to never see again.



David is proceeded in death by his wife Christie, mother Francis Van Wart, father, William Grant, son Christopher, sister from another mister Leslie Pam and dog Oscar.



Also survived by his sister Laura Blevins (Jeffery) of Sacramento, California, brother Rick Thorsted (Debbie) of Crest Well, Oregon, nephew Dennis Blevins (Whisper) of Billings, Montana, Niece Stephanie Bloyd (Timothy) of Lafayette, Indiana and great-nieces and nephews Landon, Bella, Jamee (Little Lady), Jaxx and Dennis (Baby Dbo). David loved them dearly and throughout his life had a total of 5 children and 1 step-child, whom he is estranged from. Some of them turned out Ok. David loved 3 of his children and his grandchildren dearly.



Like every human being, David made many mistake in his life in his younger years which he wished he could take back. The mistakes he made in his early years made him strive to be a better person in his older years and attempted to make amends. His amends led him to a stolen Harley, debt and reconnect with other family members.



David will be missed by all that who knew him. He had many adventures that led him to shattering his pelvis, moving across the country and a love for the great outdoors. David had an infectious laugh that some said resembled Woody the Woodpecker. David enjoyed spending time with his family, Harley Davidson motorcycles, Coors Light, cracking jokes and shooting guns. His personality was easy going and would do anything for the ones he loved. He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers and laughs forever.



The family is requesting private memorial services in Billings, Montana. A Celebration of Life service will be held at River Front Park in Billings, Montana on June 18, 2020. Well-wishers who are unable to make it to his celebration of life are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Coors Light can and drink it in his honor. David would want his family and friends to not be sad by his passing, but to live life, love those closest to you & drink a cold one.



