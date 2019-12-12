|
Our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died peacefully after a valiant fight against MS. MS takes many things away from its victims, but it never robbed Dave of his sense of humor.
Dave was born in Bremerton, WA and adopted at six months old by Margaret Mary (Peg) and Bill Noyes. When they returned to Montana after WWII, they also adopted twins Donald Owen Noyes and Daniel Allen Noyes from Twin Bridges, MT.
Dave lived his life in his beloved Bozeman attending Holy Rosary school grades 1 - 12. He was involved in sports of all kinds with his favorites being baseball, softball and football. He excelled at all sports and was rewarded with a football scholarship to MSU his freshman year. Transitioning from small school football to MSU was a challenge, but Dave was always up for a challenge.
In May of 1969 while coaching a woman's softball team, Dave met Lynn Hellebust. They married December 27, 1969 and their daughter, Brenda Kay, was born February 9, 1973.
Dave started his business doing air freight pickup and delivery and contracting with the US Postal Service for air mail as well in 1973. He continued with the business until he physically could no longer work.
When Brenda was two months old, Dave was thrown 12 feet off a truck shattering his right elbow. The orthopedic surgeon said he would never play softball again. He proved the experts wrong and played softball (pitcher) for many years after.
Dave was a devout Catholic and lived his faith. He loved being a dad and then grandpa and great grandpa.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Peg and Bill and his brother, Don. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hellebust Noyes; daughter, Brenda Kay Baker; son-in-law, Michael R. Baker; grandsons, Cody Baker (Holly), Kelton Baker (Rea), Keigren Baker (Alexys), Michael Baker (Shilo) and Jeffrey Baker; brother, Daniel Owen Noyes (Marjorie) and sister-in-law, Kate Noyes; sister-in-law Barbara Pfister Clark (Ron); brother-in-law Conn Hellebust (Debbie); brother-in-law Gary Pfister (Shelley); sister-in-law Zora Hellebust McMaster (Tom); two nieces and 12 nephews and four great-grandchildren.
If anyone is so inclined, Dave had some favorite charities he supported: Holy Rosary, Gallatin Food Bank, Salvation Army and the American Legion.
A Memorial Service will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019